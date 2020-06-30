All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
18 Teaberry Lane

18 Teaberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Teaberry Street, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATION just completed!! This UPGRADED and SPACIOUS home is the perfect home for you and your family. As you enter through the front doors, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. From the OVERSIZED living room and COZY fireplace-lit family room to the TRANQUIL and PRIVATE BACKYARD, this home provides an abundance of space for entertaining. DOWNSTAIRS bedroom with walk-in closet perfect for guests. Take some time for yourself in the ENORMOUS master suite retreat complete with double walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. All upstairs bedrooms accompanies with ATTACHED bathrooms. Award winning schools in close proximity including Tesoro High School, Las Flores Middle School and Tijeras Creek Elementary School. Very convenient location only minutes away from O'Neill Regional Park, Freeways, Markets, Restaurants, and everything else you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Teaberry Lane have any available units?
18 Teaberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Teaberry Lane have?
Some of 18 Teaberry Lane's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Teaberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Teaberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Teaberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 18 Teaberry Lane offer parking?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18 Teaberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Teaberry Lane have a pool?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 Teaberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Teaberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Teaberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

