18 Teaberry Lane

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

RENOVATION just completed!! This UPGRADED and SPACIOUS home is the perfect home for you and your family. As you enter through the front doors, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. From the OVERSIZED living room and COZY fireplace-lit family room to the TRANQUIL and PRIVATE BACKYARD, this home provides an abundance of space for entertaining. DOWNSTAIRS bedroom with walk-in closet perfect for guests. Take some time for yourself in the ENORMOUS master suite retreat complete with double walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. All upstairs bedrooms accompanies with ATTACHED bathrooms. Award winning schools in close proximity including Tesoro High School, Las Flores Middle School and Tijeras Creek Elementary School. Very convenient location only minutes away from O'Neill Regional Park, Freeways, Markets, Restaurants, and everything else you need!