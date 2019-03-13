15 Paseo Primero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

ROOMS FOR RENT (each room varies in rate, please see private remarks) in a beautifully detached home in a highly desired neighborhood of Melinda Heights, the Fiesta Community. This home feels and looks like a true single family residence. Current tenant is seeking roommates to share the home. Upstairs Master Bedroom with walking closet private bath. Upstairs Bedroom 2 (one person ONLY) shared bathroom with upstairs Bedroom 3 (one person ONLY). Enjoy the Association amenities including pool and 2 spas picnic area, playground, tennis courts, biking trails, hiking trails and clubhouse. Close proximity to beaches, entertainment and easy freeway access. Close to toll roads, restaurants, parks, shopping and walking distance to award winning Melinda Heights Elementary.