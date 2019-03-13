All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
15 Paseo Primero
15 Paseo Primero
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

15 Paseo Primero

15 Paseo Primero · No Longer Available
Location

15 Paseo Primero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
ROOMS FOR RENT (each room varies in rate, please see private remarks) in a beautifully detached home in a highly desired neighborhood of Melinda Heights, the Fiesta Community. This home feels and looks like a true single family residence. Current tenant is seeking roommates to share the home. Upstairs Master Bedroom with walking closet private bath. Upstairs Bedroom 2 (one person ONLY) shared bathroom with upstairs Bedroom 3 (one person ONLY). Enjoy the Association amenities including pool and 2 spas picnic area, playground, tennis courts, biking trails, hiking trails and clubhouse. Close proximity to beaches, entertainment and easy freeway access. Close to toll roads, restaurants, parks, shopping and walking distance to award winning Melinda Heights Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Paseo Primero have any available units?
15 Paseo Primero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Paseo Primero have?
Some of 15 Paseo Primero's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Paseo Primero currently offering any rent specials?
15 Paseo Primero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Paseo Primero pet-friendly?
No, 15 Paseo Primero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 15 Paseo Primero offer parking?
Yes, 15 Paseo Primero offers parking.
Does 15 Paseo Primero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Paseo Primero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Paseo Primero have a pool?
Yes, 15 Paseo Primero has a pool.
Does 15 Paseo Primero have accessible units?
No, 15 Paseo Primero does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Paseo Primero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Paseo Primero has units with dishwashers.
