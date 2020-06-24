All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2019

15 Palmera

15 Palmera · No Longer Available
Location

15 Palmera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy Lake Front Community resort-style living in this rare perfectly located Lake VIEW Property. WAKE UP TO LOOKING OVER THE LAKE EVERY MORNING!!!
1 story condo available for lease in Rancho Santa Margarita. Minimum 1 year lease. Move in ready!
Access to beach club/pool. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1100 sq foot home. Walking distance to community pool, beach club/pool, and restaurants, coffee shop, etc. Newly remodeled home features new flooring & is freshly painted. Lots of natural light. Open kitchen and dining room concept with vaulted ceilings and breakfast bar. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and come with a refrigerator. The kitchen and bathrooms have new white custom cabinets with matching quartz counter-tops. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets with lots of storage. The master bedroom has an additional walk in closet. Balcony access from living room to master bedroom with amazing views!! Laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer included. + a 2 car Garage...
Don't miss out on this home!

washer/dryer in unit
refrigerator included
2 car garage
2550 rent
2550 deposit
Good credit only
Small pets OK with increased deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Palmera have any available units?
15 Palmera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Palmera have?
Some of 15 Palmera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Palmera currently offering any rent specials?
15 Palmera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Palmera pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Palmera is pet friendly.
Does 15 Palmera offer parking?
Yes, 15 Palmera offers parking.
Does 15 Palmera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Palmera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Palmera have a pool?
Yes, 15 Palmera has a pool.
Does 15 Palmera have accessible units?
No, 15 Palmera does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Palmera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Palmera has units with dishwashers.
