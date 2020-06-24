15 Palmera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy Lake Front Community resort-style living in this rare perfectly located Lake VIEW Property. WAKE UP TO LOOKING OVER THE LAKE EVERY MORNING!!!

1 story condo available for lease in Rancho Santa Margarita. Minimum 1 year lease. Move in ready!

Access to beach club/pool. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1100 sq foot home. Walking distance to community pool, beach club/pool, and restaurants, coffee shop, etc. Newly remodeled home features new flooring & is freshly painted. Lots of natural light. Open kitchen and dining room concept with vaulted ceilings and breakfast bar. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and come with a refrigerator. The kitchen and bathrooms have new white custom cabinets with matching quartz counter-tops. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets with lots of storage. The master bedroom has an additional walk in closet. Balcony access from living room to master bedroom with amazing views!! Laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer included. + a 2 car Garage...

Don't miss out on this home!



washer/dryer in unit

refrigerator included

2 car garage

2550 rent

2550 deposit

Good credit only

Small pets OK with increased deposit