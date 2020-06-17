149 Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

***Fully remodeled and turnkey ready to Move-In condition***A rare opportunity for a Highly Upgraded and Desired Single-Level End Unit living at Sausalito community in Melinda Heights***Premium corner lot location *** End-unit with lots of privacy*** No Steps or Stairs and Huge Backyard. Exceptional & rare SINGLE LEVEL unit with two generous sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home features bright & open floor plan with a lot of upgrades. Upon entering you will find open floor plan with abundance of natural sunlight and comfortable living room with cozy fireplace, and sliding glass doors opening to the backyard. Upgraded wood flooring, freshly painted interior, Kitchen includes granite counter tops with white cabinets, travertine flooring, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Master suite with dual sinks & two sets of mirrored closet space, attached two cars side by side garage, and washer & dryer are included and are located conveniently inside of the home. This condo is conveniently located a short distance to Rancho Santa Margarita facilities and lake club, award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, and 241 Toll road.