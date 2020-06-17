All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 149 Mira Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
149 Mira Mesa
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

149 Mira Mesa

149 Mira Mesa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

149 Mira Mesa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***Fully remodeled and turnkey ready to Move-In condition***A rare opportunity for a Highly Upgraded and Desired Single-Level End Unit living at Sausalito community in Melinda Heights***Premium corner lot location *** End-unit with lots of privacy*** No Steps or Stairs and Huge Backyard. Exceptional & rare SINGLE LEVEL unit with two generous sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home features bright & open floor plan with a lot of upgrades. Upon entering you will find open floor plan with abundance of natural sunlight and comfortable living room with cozy fireplace, and sliding glass doors opening to the backyard. Upgraded wood flooring, freshly painted interior, Kitchen includes granite counter tops with white cabinets, travertine flooring, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Master suite with dual sinks & two sets of mirrored closet space, attached two cars side by side garage, and washer & dryer are included and are located conveniently inside of the home. This condo is conveniently located a short distance to Rancho Santa Margarita facilities and lake club, award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, and 241 Toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Mira Mesa have any available units?
149 Mira Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Mira Mesa have?
Some of 149 Mira Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Mira Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
149 Mira Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Mira Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 149 Mira Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 149 Mira Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 149 Mira Mesa offers parking.
Does 149 Mira Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Mira Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Mira Mesa have a pool?
Yes, 149 Mira Mesa has a pool.
Does 149 Mira Mesa have accessible units?
No, 149 Mira Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Mira Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Mira Mesa has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego