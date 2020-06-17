13 Via Ermitas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet. Slider from bedroom opens to patio, as does living room French door. Wood flooring throughout. White plantation shutters and white wood shades. Gas fireplace with mantel in living room. Recessed lighting. Crown molding throughout. Luxury height white cabinets (nearly new) in kitchen with two large lazy-Susan cabinets. Kitchen and bathroom (including linen closet) have beautiful neutral granite counter tops and subway tile. Stainless steel appliances, all nearly new, includes side-by-side refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Indoor stackable washer/dryer. Separate coat closet. Large bathroom completely remodeled with with extra-deep tub/shower combo with rain shower head, luxury-height toilet, frameless beveled mirror, new sink and upgraded fixtures. Spacious bedroom can accommodate King-sized bed. Large bedroom closet with organization system with room for laundry hamper, ironing board, luggage, etc. has beveled mirror doors. Safe entry into condo from well-lit courtyard. One car detached garage with built-in storage