Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

13 Via Ermitas

13 Via Ermitas · No Longer Available
Location

13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet. Slider from bedroom opens to patio, as does living room French door. Wood flooring throughout. White plantation shutters and white wood shades. Gas fireplace with mantel in living room. Recessed lighting. Crown molding throughout. Luxury height white cabinets (nearly new) in kitchen with two large lazy-Susan cabinets. Kitchen and bathroom (including linen closet) have beautiful neutral granite counter tops and subway tile. Stainless steel appliances, all nearly new, includes side-by-side refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Indoor stackable washer/dryer. Separate coat closet. Large bathroom completely remodeled with with extra-deep tub/shower combo with rain shower head, luxury-height toilet, frameless beveled mirror, new sink and upgraded fixtures. Spacious bedroom can accommodate King-sized bed. Large bedroom closet with organization system with room for laundry hamper, ironing board, luggage, etc. has beveled mirror doors. Safe entry into condo from well-lit courtyard. One car detached garage with built-in storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Via Ermitas have any available units?
13 Via Ermitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Via Ermitas have?
Some of 13 Via Ermitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Via Ermitas currently offering any rent specials?
13 Via Ermitas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Via Ermitas pet-friendly?
No, 13 Via Ermitas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 13 Via Ermitas offer parking?
Yes, 13 Via Ermitas does offer parking.
Does 13 Via Ermitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Via Ermitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Via Ermitas have a pool?
No, 13 Via Ermitas does not have a pool.
Does 13 Via Ermitas have accessible units?
No, 13 Via Ermitas does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Via Ermitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Via Ermitas has units with dishwashers.
