Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

12 Vista Sierra

12 Vista Sierra · (949) 413-5961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Vista Sierra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled with newer flooring, updated cabinets, granite counters, and updated bathrooms and located in the desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. This property offers ultimate relaxation and comfort. Whether it's sitting out on your front porch or enjoying a nice afternoon by the community pool, this home features a very comfortable lifestyle. Walk to Rancho Santa Margarita Lake, Shopping, and Restaurants within minutes. Adjacent to Biking/Hiking Paths in O'Neil Park. Very light and bright with a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. This is an upper level end unit with nobody above you. One car garage directly underneath property for quick access plus one additional parking space included. Inside Laundry Room. This is a must see and will be leased quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Vista Sierra have any available units?
12 Vista Sierra has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Vista Sierra have?
Some of 12 Vista Sierra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Vista Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
12 Vista Sierra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Vista Sierra pet-friendly?
No, 12 Vista Sierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 12 Vista Sierra offer parking?
Yes, 12 Vista Sierra does offer parking.
Does 12 Vista Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Vista Sierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Vista Sierra have a pool?
Yes, 12 Vista Sierra has a pool.
Does 12 Vista Sierra have accessible units?
No, 12 Vista Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Vista Sierra have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Vista Sierra does not have units with dishwashers.
