12 Vista Sierra

Completely remodeled with newer flooring, updated cabinets, granite counters, and updated bathrooms and located in the desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. This property offers ultimate relaxation and comfort. Whether it's sitting out on your front porch or enjoying a nice afternoon by the community pool, this home features a very comfortable lifestyle. Walk to Rancho Santa Margarita Lake, Shopping, and Restaurants within minutes. Adjacent to Biking/Hiking Paths in O'Neil Park. Very light and bright with a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. This is an upper level end unit with nobody above you. One car garage directly underneath property for quick access plus one additional parking space included. Inside Laundry Room. This is a must see and will be leased quickly!