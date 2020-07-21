All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

12 Paseo Viento

12 Paseo Viento · No Longer Available
Location

12 Paseo Viento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
JUST REDUCED!!!!!!!! Beautiful Spanish Style Detached Single Family Residence-corner unit-very private. The floor of the 2-Car garage has been epoxy-painted and is just right for your favorite play-table game. The first floor has a smaller separate bedroom (home office?) with an adjacent full bathroom with standing & seated shower. Three large bedrooms located upstairs, with two full bathrooms; 1 Master en suite has two large closets- one walk-in, and one wall. There is 1 common bathroom for Bedrooms 2 & 3. Laundry room located upstairs with a new washing machine. The living room is very big and can be easily divided to accommodate different needs: quiet reading area, study area, or even a piano. The community pool (heated in the winter!) is available for any tenant and family. This lovely home is just a short distance to Melinda Heights Elementary School and Altisima Park- for jogging, hiking, tennis and biking trails. Wonderfully quiet neighborhood. Welcome to this home and welcome to this nice community! Call agent regarding your pet. Strict limitations. Additional deposit would apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Paseo Viento have any available units?
12 Paseo Viento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Paseo Viento have?
Some of 12 Paseo Viento's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Paseo Viento currently offering any rent specials?
12 Paseo Viento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Paseo Viento pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Paseo Viento is pet friendly.
Does 12 Paseo Viento offer parking?
Yes, 12 Paseo Viento offers parking.
Does 12 Paseo Viento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Paseo Viento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Paseo Viento have a pool?
Yes, 12 Paseo Viento has a pool.
Does 12 Paseo Viento have accessible units?
No, 12 Paseo Viento does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Paseo Viento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Paseo Viento has units with dishwashers.
