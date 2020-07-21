12 Paseo Viento

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

JUST REDUCED!!!!!!!! Beautiful Spanish Style Detached Single Family Residence-corner unit-very private. The floor of the 2-Car garage has been epoxy-painted and is just right for your favorite play-table game. The first floor has a smaller separate bedroom (home office?) with an adjacent full bathroom with standing & seated shower. Three large bedrooms located upstairs, with two full bathrooms; 1 Master en suite has two large closets- one walk-in, and one wall. There is 1 common bathroom for Bedrooms 2 & 3. Laundry room located upstairs with a new washing machine. The living room is very big and can be easily divided to accommodate different needs: quiet reading area, study area, or even a piano. The community pool (heated in the winter!) is available for any tenant and family. This lovely home is just a short distance to Melinda Heights Elementary School and Altisima Park- for jogging, hiking, tennis and biking trails. Wonderfully quiet neighborhood. Welcome to this home and welcome to this nice community! Call agent regarding your pet. Strict limitations. Additional deposit would apply.