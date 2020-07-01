All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

1 Pomelo

1 Pomelo · No Longer Available
Location

1 Pomelo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Private lower end unit with wrap around patio. Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets. Living room has a fireplace and opens out to the patio. Attached over sized garage. Inside laundry area includes washer and dryer. Neutral tile floors through out living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Pomelo have any available units?
1 Pomelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Pomelo have?
Some of 1 Pomelo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Pomelo currently offering any rent specials?
1 Pomelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Pomelo pet-friendly?
No, 1 Pomelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 1 Pomelo offer parking?
Yes, 1 Pomelo offers parking.
Does 1 Pomelo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Pomelo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Pomelo have a pool?
No, 1 Pomelo does not have a pool.
Does 1 Pomelo have accessible units?
No, 1 Pomelo does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Pomelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Pomelo does not have units with dishwashers.

