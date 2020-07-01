1 Pomelo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private lower end unit with wrap around patio. Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets. Living room has a fireplace and opens out to the patio. Attached over sized garage. Inside laundry area includes washer and dryer. Neutral tile floors through out living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Pomelo have any available units?
1 Pomelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.