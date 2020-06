Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly desirable condo located in the park-like setting of the Orchard Meadows Complex. This single story 2bed/1ba with an efficient floor plan & attached 2-car garage has it all. Fresh new paint, new flooring, new appliances, new fixtures, & Central AC. Gated outdoor patio with sitting area and garden area. Loads of natural light flooded throughout. Two outdoor fabulous pools will cool you off during the summer months. Great crisp & clean home. Don't miss it.