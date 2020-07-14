All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Creekside Alta Loma

10757 Lemon Ave · (760) 462-6128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1132 · Avail. now

$1,823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,064

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 1901 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$2,537

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. now

$2,623

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Alta Loma.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
on-site laundry
courtyard
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Our residents not only appreciate their proximity to Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills, but also the easy accessibility to the 210, 15 and 10 freeways. Who doesn't want an easy commute every day? Creekside Alta Loma is also located within the Alta Loma distinguished school district and minutes from Chaffey College making an advantageous home for families and students.

Each of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature a cozy fireplace, washer-dryer, fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, and an oversized private patio or balcony. The residents at Creekside Alta Loma Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga can take advantage of our countless community amenities such as three refreshing pools, therapeutic spas, tennis courts, fitness center, tranquil pond, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: $325-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Carport.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Creekside Alta Loma have any available units?
Creekside Alta Loma has 17 units available starting at $1,823 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Alta Loma have?
Some of Creekside Alta Loma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Alta Loma currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Alta Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Alta Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Alta Loma is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Alta Loma offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Alta Loma offers parking.
Does Creekside Alta Loma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside Alta Loma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Alta Loma have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Alta Loma has a pool.
Does Creekside Alta Loma have accessible units?
No, Creekside Alta Loma does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Alta Loma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Alta Loma has units with dishwashers.

