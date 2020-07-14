Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court on-site laundry courtyard

Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Our residents not only appreciate their proximity to Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills, but also the easy accessibility to the 210, 15 and 10 freeways. Who doesn't want an easy commute every day? Creekside Alta Loma is also located within the Alta Loma distinguished school district and minutes from Chaffey College making an advantageous home for families and students.



Each of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature a cozy fireplace, washer-dryer, fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, and an oversized private patio or balcony. The residents at Creekside Alta Loma Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga can take advantage of our countless community amenities such as three refreshing pools, therapeutic spas, tennis courts, fitness center, tranquil pond, and playground.