Amenities
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Our residents not only appreciate their proximity to Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills, but also the easy accessibility to the 210, 15 and 10 freeways. Who doesn't want an easy commute every day? Creekside Alta Loma is also located within the Alta Loma distinguished school district and minutes from Chaffey College making an advantageous home for families and students.
Each of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature a cozy fireplace, washer-dryer, fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, and an oversized private patio or balcony. The residents at Creekside Alta Loma Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga can take advantage of our countless community amenities such as three refreshing pools, therapeutic spas, tennis courts, fitness center, tranquil pond, and playground.