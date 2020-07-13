Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access garage parking smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Montecito features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include all new designer features such as granite countertops, real wood cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, in home washer and dryer, raised panel doors, ceiling fans, upgraded baseboards and two tone paint. Montecito apartment homes offer a charming palm tree lined entry, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include a swimming pool, five spas, basketball court, fitness center, play area, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance, 30-day move-in guarantee and ...