Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Montecito

Open Now until 6pm
11343 Mountain View Dr · (714) 248-8186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 045 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. now

$2,006

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 017 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
garage
parking
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Montecito features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include all new designer features such as granite countertops, real wood cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, in home washer and dryer, raised panel doors, ceiling fans, upgraded baseboards and two tone paint. Montecito apartment homes offer a charming palm tree lined entry, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include a swimming pool, five spas, basketball court, fitness center, play area, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance, 30-day move-in guarantee and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito have any available units?
Montecito has 9 units available starting at $1,991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito have?
Some of Montecito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito is pet friendly.
Does Montecito offer parking?
Yes, Montecito offers parking.
Does Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montecito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito have a pool?
Yes, Montecito has a pool.
Does Montecito have accessible units?
No, Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito has units with dishwashers.
