Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:42 AM

7436 Hutchinson Place

7436 Hutchinson Place · (951) 377-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7436 Hutchinson Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Rancho Cucamonga just minutes from the upscale Victoria Gardens shopping center, restaurants and easy access to the 210 and 15 freeways. Open floor plan features family room with fireplace and kitchen with center island, built-in oven and gas cook top. One bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. Separate living room and formal dining room. Upstairs features large master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Low maintenance backyard with patio cover and mountain views. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have any available units?
7436 Hutchinson Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
Is 7436 Hutchinson Place currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Hutchinson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Hutchinson Place pet-friendly?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place offer parking?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not offer parking.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have a pool?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not have a pool.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have accessible units?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7436 Hutchinson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7436 Hutchinson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
