7436 Hutchinson Place

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Rancho Cucamonga just minutes from the upscale Victoria Gardens shopping center, restaurants and easy access to the 210 and 15 freeways. Open floor plan features family room with fireplace and kitchen with center island, built-in oven and gas cook top. One bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. Separate living room and formal dining room. Upstairs features large master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Low maintenance backyard with patio cover and mountain views. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscaping.