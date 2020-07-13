All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like Sunscape.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
Sunscape
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Sunscape

8840 19th St · (714) 733-2089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 029 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 014 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 099 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunscape.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Sunscape features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony, walk-in closet, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Sunscape offers apartment homes, within a beautiful foothill setting in the prestigious City of Alta Loma. Community features include a pool, spa, clubhouse with full kitchen, 24 hour fitness center, two tennis courts, play area, laundry rooms and more. Sunscape apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunscape have any available units?
Sunscape has 9 units available starting at $1,701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunscape have?
Some of Sunscape's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunscape currently offering any rent specials?
Sunscape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunscape pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunscape is pet friendly.
Does Sunscape offer parking?
Yes, Sunscape offers parking.
Does Sunscape have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunscape does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunscape have a pool?
Yes, Sunscape has a pool.
Does Sunscape have accessible units?
No, Sunscape does not have accessible units.
Does Sunscape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunscape has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sunscape?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jamboree
10950 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity