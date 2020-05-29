6888 Rovato Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace. Home features a bedroom downstairs with full bath, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including an impressive master suite with walk in closet and private balcony. Great cul-de-sac location. 3 car garage. Great location, close to the new best schools, freeway & Victoria Gardens. SQ Ft not taped tenant to verify all info.