All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like 6888 Rovato Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
6888 Rovato Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

6888 Rovato Place

6888 Rovato Place · (310) 951-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Victoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6888 Rovato Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Victoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace. Home features a bedroom downstairs with full bath, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including an impressive master suite with walk in closet and private balcony. Great cul-de-sac location. 3 car garage. Great location, close to the new best schools, freeway & Victoria Gardens. SQ Ft not taped tenant to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Rovato Place have any available units?
6888 Rovato Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 6888 Rovato Place have?
Some of 6888 Rovato Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 Rovato Place currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Rovato Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Rovato Place pet-friendly?
No, 6888 Rovato Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 6888 Rovato Place offer parking?
Yes, 6888 Rovato Place does offer parking.
Does 6888 Rovato Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Rovato Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Rovato Place have a pool?
No, 6888 Rovato Place does not have a pool.
Does 6888 Rovato Place have accessible units?
No, 6888 Rovato Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Rovato Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6888 Rovato Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6888 Rovato Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity