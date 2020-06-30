Terra Vista Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking 24hr maintenance hot tub tennis court

Terra Vista features Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include a clubhouse with full kitchen, business center, 24-hour fitness center, four pools, five spas and more. Terra Vista is near award winning Coyote Canyon and Dona Merced Elementary Schools and Coyote Canyon Park. Terra Vista apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, comfortable apartment community surrounded by the numerous conveniences of Terra Vista such as shopping, dining, entertainment, walking trails and parks. Finally, Terra Vista is conveniently located near Victoria Gardens lifestyle center. It just doesn't get any better than this.