Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Terra Vista Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy · (909) 675-1070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 141 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 178 · Avail. now

$1,946

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Vista Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
tennis court
Terra Vista features Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Community features include a clubhouse with full kitchen, business center, 24-hour fitness center, four pools, five spas and more. Terra Vista is near award winning Coyote Canyon and Dona Merced Elementary Schools and Coyote Canyon Park. Terra Vista apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, comfortable apartment community surrounded by the numerous conveniences of Terra Vista such as shopping, dining, entertainment, walking trails and parks. Finally, Terra Vista is conveniently located near Victoria Gardens lifestyle center. It just doesn't get any better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: included in select units. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terra Vista Apartments have any available units?
Terra Vista Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Vista Apartments have?
Some of Terra Vista Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Terra Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Terra Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Terra Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra Vista Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Terra Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Terra Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terra Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.

