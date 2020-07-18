All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
12385 Royal Oaks Drive

12385 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12385 Royal Oaks Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Victoria

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Rancho Cucamonga Corner Lot Home, nicely upgraded thru-out with granite counters, maple cabinets, travertine floors, plush carpet, Loft, Study Area, Dual HVAC, Wrap Around Front Porch, Blocks walls. Living/Dining Combination, 1 Bedroom and Bath of first floor, Large Family Room with Fireplace open to the Kitchen & Eating Area. Many designer touches throughout, perfect Entertainer's Home. At the top of the stairs is a huge loft and study area, a large Master Suite, the Master Bath has dual sinks, and a separate Tub & Shower. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. The Backyard has a resort style Sparkling Pool and Spa, with a Rock Slide and Water Fall and a beach type entrance to the pool. There is a Steam Sauna that is included with the sale, a Built-In BBQ Bar that needs equipment, and a Fire pit with rock seats. There is an outdoor shower and putting green! Master planned community and walking distance to Victoria Gardens. This house is in move-in condition! Call Jeff Story 909-322-7401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
12385 Royal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 12385 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12385 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12385 Royal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12385 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12385 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12385 Royal Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
