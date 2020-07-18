12385 Royal Oaks Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Beautiful Rancho Cucamonga Corner Lot Home, nicely upgraded thru-out with granite counters, maple cabinets, travertine floors, plush carpet, Loft, Study Area, Dual HVAC, Wrap Around Front Porch, Blocks walls. Living/Dining Combination, 1 Bedroom and Bath of first floor, Large Family Room with Fireplace open to the Kitchen & Eating Area. Many designer touches throughout, perfect Entertainer's Home. At the top of the stairs is a huge loft and study area, a large Master Suite, the Master Bath has dual sinks, and a separate Tub & Shower. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. The Backyard has a resort style Sparkling Pool and Spa, with a Rock Slide and Water Fall and a beach type entrance to the pool. There is a Steam Sauna that is included with the sale, a Built-In BBQ Bar that needs equipment, and a Fire pit with rock seats. There is an outdoor shower and putting green! Master planned community and walking distance to Victoria Gardens. This house is in move-in condition! Call Jeff Story 909-322-7401