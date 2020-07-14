All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

The Enclave at Homecoming

11755 Malaga Dr · (714) 733-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1155 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,263

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1231 · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1151 · Avail. now

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1183 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1187 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1409 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,954

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave at Homecoming.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
playground
sauna
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. The Enclave at Homecoming Terra Vista is a master-planned rental community that sets our most popular rental homes within an intimate setting. The Enclave residents will have access to the existing Homecoming at Terra Vista amenities, including the 15,800 sq ft Clubhouse; additionally, Enclave residents are also provided their own private Recreation Center and other amenities for their exclusive enjoyment. The gated community offers 1 to 4 bedroom apartment homes with direct access garages, ranging from 871 square feet to 2,030 square feet. The Enclave is located ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave at Homecoming have any available units?
The Enclave at Homecoming has 8 units available starting at $2,263 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclave at Homecoming have?
Some of The Enclave at Homecoming's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave at Homecoming currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave at Homecoming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave at Homecoming pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave at Homecoming offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming offers parking.
Does The Enclave at Homecoming have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave at Homecoming have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming has a pool.
Does The Enclave at Homecoming have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming has accessible units.
Does The Enclave at Homecoming have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave at Homecoming has units with dishwashers.
