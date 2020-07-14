Amenities
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. The Enclave at Homecoming Terra Vista is a master-planned rental community that sets our most popular rental homes within an intimate setting. The Enclave residents will have access to the existing Homecoming at Terra Vista amenities, including the 15,800 sq ft Clubhouse; additionally, Enclave residents are also provided their own private Recreation Center and other amenities for their exclusive enjoyment. The gated community offers 1 to 4 bedroom apartment homes with direct access garages, ranging from 871 square feet to 2,030 square feet. The Enclave is located ...