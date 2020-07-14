Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room valet service accessible basketball court business center conference room dog grooming area dog park game room playground sauna smoke-free community tennis court trash valet yoga

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. The Enclave at Homecoming Terra Vista is a master-planned rental community that sets our most popular rental homes within an intimate setting. The Enclave residents will have access to the existing Homecoming at Terra Vista amenities, including the 15,800 sq ft Clubhouse; additionally, Enclave residents are also provided their own private Recreation Center and other amenities for their exclusive enjoyment. The gated community offers 1 to 4 bedroom apartment homes with direct access garages, ranging from 871 square feet to 2,030 square feet. The Enclave is located ...