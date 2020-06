Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice and quiet neighborhood. Well maintained 2-story home. Short distance to Terra Vista Elementary School. Easy access to Freeway 210, local shops, Victoria Gardens and more. One bedroom downstairs. Beautiful wood floor throughout most areas. Tile floor in kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Spacious loft upstairs with ceiling fan. Newer refrigerator is provided. Nice size backyard with covered patio. (All furniture, decorations and staging accessories are not included)