Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Welcome to life made simple at Barrington Place Apartment Homes. When you step foot into our Rancho Cucamonga apartments for rent, you'll find one, two and three bedroom contemporary Southern California floor plans and features such as high ceilings and crown molding, kitchens with granite countertops, central air and heating, bedrooms with spacious closets, and private patios and balconies with spectacular views in select homes. Explore our Rancho Cucamonga apartments today and discover your new home.