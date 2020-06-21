10970 Loyola Ct.

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - This home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room, nice kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan, spacious closet with built in organizers, soaking tub, and separate shower. washer/dryer hookups in garage. Covered patio in backyard.Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed. Tenant(s) must carry rental insurance for the duration of the tenancy. Please note if refrigerator needs replacement, landlord will pay for its removal, and the tenant will be responsible for purchasing a new refrigerator. Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834866)