Rancho Cucamonga, CA
10970 Loyola Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10970 Loyola Ct.

10970 Loyola Court · (909) 989-1220 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10970 Loyola Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Victoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10970 Loyola Ct. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - This home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room, nice kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan, spacious closet with built in organizers, soaking tub, and separate shower. washer/dryer hookups in garage. Covered patio in backyard.Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed. Tenant(s) must carry rental insurance for the duration of the tenancy. Please note if refrigerator needs replacement, landlord will pay for its removal, and the tenant will be responsible for purchasing a new refrigerator. Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10970 Loyola Ct. have any available units?
10970 Loyola Ct. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 10970 Loyola Ct. have?
Some of 10970 Loyola Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10970 Loyola Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10970 Loyola Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10970 Loyola Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 10970 Loyola Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 10970 Loyola Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10970 Loyola Ct. does offer parking.
Does 10970 Loyola Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10970 Loyola Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10970 Loyola Ct. have a pool?
No, 10970 Loyola Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10970 Loyola Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10970 Loyola Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10970 Loyola Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10970 Loyola Ct. has units with dishwashers.
