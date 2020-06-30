Amenities
Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Terraza Del Sol Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Our apartment community provides the highest priority for a comfortable living environment and excellent customer service.
Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens, Terra Vista Town Center and Winery Estate Marketplace Shopping Mall.
Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 10, 210, 60, 15 and 91 freeways. The Ontario International Airport is only a short distant away for business or pleasure trips.
Our spacious two and three-bedroom town home apartment incorporate open kitchens, energy efficient appliances, designer flooring and generous closet space. Our residents enjoy convenient amenities such as a direct-access garage, dishwasher, full-size washer & dryer, soaking tub in master bath, open courtyards, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool, Fitness center, Gas BBQ's, Fireplace lounge and Golfing putt.
Call today and schedule your tour at Terraza Del Sol Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
At Terraza Del Sol Apartments...Feel at Home in the Heart of Inland Empire!