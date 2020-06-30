All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like
Terraza del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
Terraza del Sol
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Terraza del Sol

8250 Vineyard Ave · (909) 343-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 005 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 023 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 057 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,631

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraza del Sol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
putting green
Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Terraza Del Sol Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Our apartment community provides the highest priority for a comfortable living environment and excellent customer service.

Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens, Terra Vista Town Center and Winery Estate Marketplace Shopping Mall.

Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 10, 210, 60, 15 and 91 freeways. The Ontario International Airport is only a short distant away for business or pleasure trips.

Our spacious two and three-bedroom town home apartment incorporate open kitchens, energy efficient appliances, designer flooring and generous closet space. Our residents enjoy convenient amenities such as a direct-access garage, dishwasher, full-size washer & dryer, soaking tub in master bath, open courtyards, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool, Fitness center, Gas BBQ's, Fireplace lounge and Golfing putt.

Call today and schedule your tour at Terraza Del Sol Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

At Terraza Del Sol Apartments...Feel at Home in the Heart of Inland Empire!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $1
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Dog must be under 35 lbs. Some Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepards, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies.
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: One car attached garage.
Storage Details: Additional detached garages available for $100 extra per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terraza del Sol have any available units?
Terraza del Sol has 5 units available starting at $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Terraza del Sol have?
Some of Terraza del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terraza del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Terraza del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terraza del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Terraza del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Terraza del Sol offer parking?
Yes, Terraza del Sol offers parking.
Does Terraza del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terraza del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraza del Sol have a pool?
Yes, Terraza del Sol has a pool.
Does Terraza del Sol have accessible units?
Yes, Terraza del Sol has accessible units.
Does Terraza del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraza del Sol has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Carmel
10850 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho CucamongaVictoriaEtiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine