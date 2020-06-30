Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table putting green

Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Terraza Del Sol Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Our apartment community provides the highest priority for a comfortable living environment and excellent customer service.



Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens, Terra Vista Town Center and Winery Estate Marketplace Shopping Mall.



Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 10, 210, 60, 15 and 91 freeways. The Ontario International Airport is only a short distant away for business or pleasure trips.



Our spacious two and three-bedroom town home apartment incorporate open kitchens, energy efficient appliances, designer flooring and generous closet space. Our residents enjoy convenient amenities such as a direct-access garage, dishwasher, full-size washer & dryer, soaking tub in master bath, open courtyards, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool, Fitness center, Gas BBQ's, Fireplace lounge and Golfing putt.



Call today and schedule your tour at Terraza Del Sol Apartments in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.



At Terraza Del Sol Apartments...Feel at Home in the Heart of Inland Empire!