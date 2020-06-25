999 San Pasqual Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

This is 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths end unit townhouse style condo, it is situated in the highly sought after Cal Tech. area. Freshly painted. Living room with fireplace, built-in shelf, wet bar, individual laundry room next to the kitchen. Master suite with high vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, balcony off master bedroom. Large gated front patio and back yard. 2 side-by-side subterranean parking spaces, there are wood storage lockers located in front of parking spaces. Lake shopping and restaurants are nearby. Ready to move in.