996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly remodeled 1 bedroom in lovely Pasadena neighborhood near the Rose Bowl. Private front unit in small building features large grassy front area (unfenced) with beautiful large trees and sweet front porch. Open floor plan has new grey distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting, new windows and blinds. Gorgeous kitchen has its own service entrance along with sparkling quartz countertops, new white cabinetry, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher AND new stackable washer and dryer. Bright bathroom has shower and tub, new vanity and fixtures. Good sized bedroom and closet space including linen closets. One carport parking, storage and plentiful street parking. Small pets ok with deposit. Available now!