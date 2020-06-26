All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue

996 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

996 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Orange Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled 1 bedroom in lovely Pasadena neighborhood near the Rose Bowl. Private front unit in small building features large grassy front area (unfenced) with beautiful large trees and sweet front porch. Open floor plan has new grey distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting, new windows and blinds. Gorgeous kitchen has its own service entrance along with sparkling quartz countertops, new white cabinetry, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher AND new stackable washer and dryer. Bright bathroom has shower and tub, new vanity and fixtures. Good sized bedroom and closet space including linen closets. One carport parking, storage and plentiful street parking. Small pets ok with deposit. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have any available units?
996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have?
Some of 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 North LOS ROBLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
