Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard. Both the interior and exterior are freshly painted with a lot of new amenities. Quality vinyl plank and tiles flooring installed throughout the unit. Split air conditioning & heating system is great for the Summer and the Winter enjoyment. Spacious kitchen equipped with new quartz counter tops and new dishwasher. There is also a separate laundry hook ups area. Recessed lighting all around the unit. One car detached garage and a carport are provided plus easy street parking in front. This rental is truly a comfortable place for one to call it home. Renter insurance is required for the entire tenancy.