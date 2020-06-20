956 E Villa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming Vintage home, built in 1907, has endless style and character. The residence offers an expansive front porch and welcoming front door that opens to a cozy living room with decorative fireplace. The formal dining room features a wall-length built-in hutch, wainscotting and window seat. The spacious kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator and a large wood utility table. The home features two comfortable bedrooms and one full bathroom. Other amenities include a separate laundry room, recently refinished hardwood floors, picture rail and base moldings, wall sconces and ceiling fans. The property includes a white picket fence around the front yard, and a completely fenced rear yard with shed, and a one-car detached garage.