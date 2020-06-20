All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

956 E Villa Street

956 East Villa Street · No Longer Available
Location

956 East Villa Street, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming Vintage home, built in 1907, has endless style and character. The residence offers an expansive front porch and welcoming front door that opens to a cozy living room with decorative fireplace. The formal dining room features a wall-length built-in hutch, wainscotting and window seat. The spacious kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator and a large wood utility table. The home features two comfortable bedrooms and one full bathroom. Other amenities include a separate laundry room, recently refinished hardwood floors, picture rail and base moldings, wall sconces and ceiling fans. The property includes a white picket fence around the front yard, and a completely fenced rear yard with shed, and a one-car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 E Villa Street have any available units?
956 E Villa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 E Villa Street have?
Some of 956 E Villa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 E Villa Street currently offering any rent specials?
956 E Villa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 E Villa Street pet-friendly?
No, 956 E Villa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 956 E Villa Street offer parking?
Yes, 956 E Villa Street offers parking.
Does 956 E Villa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 E Villa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 E Villa Street have a pool?
No, 956 E Villa Street does not have a pool.
Does 956 E Villa Street have accessible units?
No, 956 E Villa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 956 E Villa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 E Villa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

