95 Michigan Ave 6

OPEN HOUSE [12/7/19] 12 -3 PM ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 169627
Special ONE MONTH FREE!
Welcomes you home with its nature's beauty and historic style of exterior chandeliers privately accessible to a quit charming small community. Designed to provide the ultimate in convenience, our unique offer with all new appliances. A boutique vibe and style with modern interior to fit your lifestyle. And all coming together in the very best location in the heart of Old Town Pasadena.
INTERIOR FEATURES!
All New Appliances/Stone Tiled Floors Entire Bathrooms and Kitchen/Bright Spacious Sunlit Living Room Wall cooler and heater attached New Gas Stove Range/New Dishwasher New Microwave/Hood
New Refrigerator Kitchen Disposal/ Kitchen Sink Faucet-cabinets Granite Kitchen Counter/ Granite Bathroom Counter New Kitchen Cabinets/ New Bathroom Cabinets New Bathroom Tile Floor
New Lights and Fixtures Large bedroom closet
Bath Tub Shower Privet Large balcony/patio
Laundry on Site(24/7 access) Designated Assigned Parking NO Sub Housing! Pls EMAIL/Call ONLY! No Texting
