Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

95 Michigan Ave 6

95 N Michigan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

95 N Michigan Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE [12/7/19] 12 -3 PM ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 169627

Special ONE MONTH FREE!
Welcomes you home with its nature's beauty and historic style of exterior chandeliers privately accessible to a quit charming small community. Designed to provide the ultimate in convenience, our unique offer with all new appliances. A boutique vibe and style with modern interior to fit your lifestyle. And all coming together in the very best location in the heart of Old Town Pasadena.
INTERIOR FEATURES!
All New Appliances/Stone Tiled Floors Entire Bathrooms and Kitchen/Bright Spacious Sunlit Living Room Wall cooler and heater attached New Gas Stove Range/New Dishwasher New Microwave/Hood
New Refrigerator Kitchen Disposal/ Kitchen Sink Faucet-cabinets Granite Kitchen Counter/ Granite Bathroom Counter New Kitchen Cabinets/ New Bathroom Cabinets New Bathroom Tile Floor
New Lights and Fixtures Large bedroom closet
Bath Tub Shower Privet Large balcony/patio
Laundry on Site(24/7 access) Designated Assigned Parking NO Sub Housing! Pls EMAIL/Call ONLY! No Texting
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169627
Property Id 169627

(RLNE5374192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have any available units?
95 Michigan Ave 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have?
Some of 95 Michigan Ave 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Michigan Ave 6 currently offering any rent specials?
95 Michigan Ave 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Michigan Ave 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Michigan Ave 6 is pet friendly.
Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 offer parking?
Yes, 95 Michigan Ave 6 offers parking.
Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Michigan Ave 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have a pool?
No, 95 Michigan Ave 6 does not have a pool.
Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have accessible units?
No, 95 Michigan Ave 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Michigan Ave 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Michigan Ave 6 has units with dishwashers.

