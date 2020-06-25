945 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to South Orange Grove Boulevard! Fantastic Mid-Century upper level unit with open floor plan and private balcony. Enjoy your updated kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher included. Relax in your spacious family room with functional gas fireplace or retire to one of two master suites with private bathrooms. Privacy provided by plantation shutters throughout. Washer and dryer are also provided in the unit for your convenience. Don't miss the common area courtyard with BBQ and pool. Two tandem carport spaces marked #5.