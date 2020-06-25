All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

945 S Orange Grove Boulevard

945 Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

945 Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to South Orange Grove Boulevard! Fantastic Mid-Century upper level unit with open floor plan and private balcony. Enjoy your updated kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher included. Relax in your spacious family room with functional gas fireplace or retire to one of two master suites with private bathrooms. Privacy provided by plantation shutters throughout. Washer and dryer are also provided in the unit for your convenience. Don't miss the common area courtyard with BBQ and pool. Two tandem carport spaces marked #5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
945 S Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
945 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 S Orange Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

