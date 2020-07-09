940 N. Summit Ave #3

Amenities

parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking

Bright and Breezy top floor unit, two bedroom, one bathroomwith parking. Get ready to claim your perfect new spot in Pasadena! This beauty features brand new flooring that flows effortlessly from room to room giving you the perfect blank canvas in which to set upyour dream space. Two ample sized bedrooms flank the bathroom that has very welcomingtub, perfect for soaking awaythe stressful day at work you just survived. A linen closet in the hallway allowsfor extra storage to keep you organized. Easy to show, let\'s schedule your appointment today!