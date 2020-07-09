All apartments in Pasadena
Location

940 North Summit Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and Breezy top floor unit, two bedroom, one bathroomwith parking. Get ready to claim your perfect new spot in Pasadena! This beauty features brand new flooring that flows effortlessly from room to room giving you the perfect blank canvas in which to set upyour dream space. Two ample sized bedrooms flank the bathroom that has very welcomingtub, perfect for soaking awaythe stressful day at work you just survived. A linen closet in the hallway allowsfor extra storage to keep you organized. Easy to show, let\'s schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have any available units?
940 N. Summit Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 940 N. Summit Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
940 N. Summit Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 N. Summit Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 N. Summit Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 N. Summit Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

