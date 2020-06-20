All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
91 S Meridith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

91 S Meridith Avenue

91 S Meridith Ave · No Longer Available
Location

91 S Meridith Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful and recently updated spacious one bedroom located in the heart of Pasadena! This sweet bottom floor unit is open and bright with great windows, exquisite crown molding and hardwood floors thru out! New beautiful wood crafted LED ceiling fans w/remote, A/C unit and a separate dining area. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stove and new garbage disposal. New custom designer closet with tons of organized closet space and cedar lined walls. Shared laundry area and one assigned parking spot with storage locker. Located in close proximity to Cal Tech, PCC & Colorado Blvd shopping & dining district! Quick access to freeway and the metro, Old Town Pasadena & South Lake. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 S Meridith Avenue have any available units?
91 S Meridith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 S Meridith Avenue have?
Some of 91 S Meridith Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 S Meridith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 S Meridith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 S Meridith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 S Meridith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 91 S Meridith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 91 S Meridith Avenue offers parking.
Does 91 S Meridith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 S Meridith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 S Meridith Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 S Meridith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 S Meridith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 S Meridith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 S Meridith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 S Meridith Avenue has units with dishwashers.
