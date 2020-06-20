91 S Meridith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful and recently updated spacious one bedroom located in the heart of Pasadena! This sweet bottom floor unit is open and bright with great windows, exquisite crown molding and hardwood floors thru out! New beautiful wood crafted LED ceiling fans w/remote, A/C unit and a separate dining area. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stove and new garbage disposal. New custom designer closet with tons of organized closet space and cedar lined walls. Shared laundry area and one assigned parking spot with storage locker. Located in close proximity to Cal Tech, PCC & Colorado Blvd shopping & dining district! Quick access to freeway and the metro, Old Town Pasadena & South Lake. Pet Friendly!