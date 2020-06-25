90 S Allen Avenue

Amenities

Lovely remodeled studio/1bath apt & 1-car assigned parking in the heart of Pasadena. Updated recessed lights. Kitchen was updated with new cabinets, countertops and will install a new stove/oven. Bathroom has been updated with new shower, new toilet, new sink and cabinet. New laminated wood installed throughout the apt. Split air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laundry hookups in the storage room for tenants' own machines. Convenient location: close to Pasadena City College (PCC), California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), I-210 freeway, shops, restaurants on Colorado Blvd and Old Town Pasadena. Many more features! Must see to appreciate this unit.