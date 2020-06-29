All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 856 S Marengo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
856 S Marengo Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

856 S Marengo Avenue

856 Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

856 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Mediterranean Style luxury townhouse is conveniently located in the desirable Madison Heights area in Pasadena. Small complex with only 9 units and the unit is situated in the middle of the complex facing a gazebo. This cozy unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Front porch welcomes you to this lovely unit. Spacious living room features maple wood floor, handsome fireplace, crown molding and recessed lights. Dining area connects to the living room with sliding doors to back enclosed patio. Updated open kitchen provides maple cabinetry with stone counter tops and tile flooring. Laundry room is next to the kitchen. Master bedroom highlights organized walk-in closet, fireplace and a private bathroom with Jacuzzi. Another bedroom has a balcony enjoy a picturesque view of the beautiful complex common garden. A storage room next to the garage can be used as an office. Two car oversized attached garage with direct access to the unit. Short distance to Old Town Pasadena, Metro Gold Line, downtown LA and easy access to freeway 110 & 210. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
856 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 856 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
856 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 856 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 856 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 856 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 856 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 S Marengo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 856 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 856 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 856 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 856 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 S Marengo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton