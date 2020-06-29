856 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Mediterranean Style luxury townhouse is conveniently located in the desirable Madison Heights area in Pasadena. Small complex with only 9 units and the unit is situated in the middle of the complex facing a gazebo. This cozy unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Front porch welcomes you to this lovely unit. Spacious living room features maple wood floor, handsome fireplace, crown molding and recessed lights. Dining area connects to the living room with sliding doors to back enclosed patio. Updated open kitchen provides maple cabinetry with stone counter tops and tile flooring. Laundry room is next to the kitchen. Master bedroom highlights organized walk-in closet, fireplace and a private bathroom with Jacuzzi. Another bedroom has a balcony enjoy a picturesque view of the beautiful complex common garden. A storage room next to the garage can be used as an office. Two car oversized attached garage with direct access to the unit. Short distance to Old Town Pasadena, Metro Gold Line, downtown LA and easy access to freeway 110 & 210. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Move-in ready.