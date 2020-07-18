847 St Hammond

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous one-of-a-kind 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with a huge den/ family room home features the perfect marriage of Spanish charm and modern amenities in Norma Triangle. The high ceilings provide bright & spacious rooms & open up an array of interior design possibilities to any potential tenant. The home includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large French windows and double car garage. The master bedroom is separated by double doors making a large suite with a private office, walk-in closet, large seating area,and a private patio creating a relaxing outdoor space. The second bedroom has its own separate/private patio, perfect for entertaining. Centrally located between the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills & steps to the new Edition Hotel & Soho house.