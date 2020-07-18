All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

847 St Hammond

847 West Hammond Street · (310) 432-6505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 West Hammond Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Banbury Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous one-of-a-kind 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with a huge den/ family room home features the perfect marriage of Spanish charm and modern amenities in Norma Triangle. The high ceilings provide bright & spacious rooms & open up an array of interior design possibilities to any potential tenant. The home includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large French windows and double car garage. The master bedroom is separated by double doors making a large suite with a private office, walk-in closet, large seating area,and a private patio creating a relaxing outdoor space. The second bedroom has its own separate/private patio, perfect for entertaining. Centrally located between the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills & steps to the new Edition Hotel & Soho house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 St Hammond have any available units?
847 St Hammond has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 St Hammond have?
Some of 847 St Hammond's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 St Hammond currently offering any rent specials?
847 St Hammond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 St Hammond pet-friendly?
No, 847 St Hammond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 847 St Hammond offer parking?
Yes, 847 St Hammond offers parking.
Does 847 St Hammond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 St Hammond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 St Hammond have a pool?
No, 847 St Hammond does not have a pool.
Does 847 St Hammond have accessible units?
No, 847 St Hammond does not have accessible units.
Does 847 St Hammond have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 St Hammond does not have units with dishwashers.
