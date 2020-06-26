832 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled townhouse with attached private garage in Pasadena in the desirable Madison Heights' neighborhood. Wood flooring through the house, gas fireplace, recess lights, skylights, and a large open-concept floor-plan. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar enable great meals and entertaining. New shutters open to a private patio with custom redwood vegetable / flower boxes. The downstairs has half bath and direct access to a private two car garage. Second floor has two master suites with their own private bathrooms. Both bedrooms have abundant natural light. The large master bedroom has two generous closets with organizers. Laundry closet is located in the upstairs hallway and holds a side by side washer and dryer. Great location! Walk to Trader Joes, restaurants, shops, and Gold Line, all from a beautiful tree-lined street.



Credit check required

Contact Jonathan - 818-793-6852



(RLNE3507701)