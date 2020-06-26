All apartments in Pasadena
832 Magnolia Ave

832 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

832 Magnolia Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled townhouse with attached private garage in Pasadena in the desirable Madison Heights' neighborhood. Wood flooring through the house, gas fireplace, recess lights, skylights, and a large open-concept floor-plan. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar enable great meals and entertaining. New shutters open to a private patio with custom redwood vegetable / flower boxes. The downstairs has half bath and direct access to a private two car garage. Second floor has two master suites with their own private bathrooms. Both bedrooms have abundant natural light. The large master bedroom has two generous closets with organizers. Laundry closet is located in the upstairs hallway and holds a side by side washer and dryer. Great location! Walk to Trader Joes, restaurants, shops, and Gold Line, all from a beautiful tree-lined street.

Credit check required
Contact Jonathan - 818-793-6852

(RLNE3507701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
832 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 832 Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
832 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 832 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 832 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 832 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 832 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 832 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 832 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 832 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
