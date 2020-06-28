818 S. Marengo Ave Unit 207

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Look no further! - This spacious, 1-bedroom unit is an outstanding value and has everything you wanttasteful upgrades, open floor plan, separate office area, central air, in-unit washer/dryer, tranquil complex with heated pool and spa, and convenient location in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood of Pasadena. This lovely unit makes entertaining easyboasting a large, welcoming, open living and dining room area with gas fireplace and wood floors throughout. The foyer, kitchen and bath have custom slate flooring. The large bedroom offers two, custom-built wardrobe closets with modern Elfa shelving hardware. The quiet and separate office space offers abundant natural lighting and has gorgeous, custom, built-in wooden cabinets. Additional custom built-in linen closets offer extra storage. Recently purchased refrigerator/freezer and automatic dishwasher make life easy. This complex is conveniently located by the 110 freeway to downtown LA and is in close proximity to the Gold Line Fillmore Station, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and many great restaurants. The unit comes with an assigned subterranean parking space including an additional storage unit, as well as plenty of street parking to accommodate your guests. Come see it to believe it!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5139603)