815 Raymond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable, convenient location! Mins to Old town Pasadena, PCC, Rose Bowl, downtown LA...!* In proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, with quick access to the 210 freeway, and more!* Laundry inside. Brand Newly Beautifully remodeled bottom floor unit, with New interior & exterior paint, New Kitchen cabinets, New counter tops, New tiles, New Sink.. New Bath room cabinets & sinks, New tubs, New wall & floor tiles.. New laminated Floor, New Window Air Conditioner...New driveway, New auto garage door, Newer Windows, !* Very Fresh, Spacious, Airy and Bright!! *Features big 3 bed room, 2 bath, big Living room, Dinning room & Bed room* *Garage & Driveway Parking. Fridge, Stove, washer and dryer hook ups. 1 of 3 units on property, this unit is entire lower floor with 2 units located above.