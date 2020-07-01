All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 815 Raymond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
815 Raymond Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

815 Raymond Street

815 N Raymond Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable, convenient location! Mins to Old town Pasadena, PCC, Rose Bowl, downtown LA...!* In proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, with quick access to the 210 freeway, and more!* Laundry inside. Brand Newly Beautifully remodeled bottom floor unit, with New interior & exterior paint, New Kitchen cabinets, New counter tops, New tiles, New Sink.. New Bath room cabinets & sinks, New tubs, New wall & floor tiles.. New laminated Floor, New Window Air Conditioner...New driveway, New auto garage door, Newer Windows, !* Very Fresh, Spacious, Airy and Bright!! *Features big 3 bed room, 2 bath, big Living room, Dinning room & Bed room* *Garage & Driveway Parking. Fridge, Stove, washer and dryer hook ups. 1 of 3 units on property, this unit is entire lower floor with 2 units located above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Raymond Street have any available units?
815 Raymond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Raymond Street have?
Some of 815 Raymond Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Raymond Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 Raymond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Raymond Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 Raymond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 815 Raymond Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 Raymond Street offers parking.
Does 815 Raymond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Raymond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Raymond Street have a pool?
No, 815 Raymond Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 Raymond Street have accessible units?
No, 815 Raymond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Raymond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Raymond Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton