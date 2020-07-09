All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

810 S Orange Grove Avenue

810 S Orange Grove Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

810 S Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning upper floor apartment is located on one of Pasadena\'s most desirable streets at the corner of South Orange Grove and Bellefontaine. The unit features laminate wood floors throughout and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures in the kitchen baths. Light and bright floor plan with living room, den with wet bar and fireplace which is perfect for entertaining, balcony off living room and in-unit washer & dryer. Located on second floor away from Orange Grove with double pane windows and beautiful tree-top views! Unit comes with two side by side parking spaces in the underground secure garage. Beautiful South Orange Grove location among million dollar properties and close proximity to Old Town Pasadena, South Pasadena Mission District and easy freeway access to 110, 210 and 134 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
810 S Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 810 S Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 S Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

