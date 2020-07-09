810 S Orange Grove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning upper floor apartment is located on one of Pasadena\'s most desirable streets at the corner of South Orange Grove and Bellefontaine. The unit features laminate wood floors throughout and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures in the kitchen baths. Light and bright floor plan with living room, den with wet bar and fireplace which is perfect for entertaining, balcony off living room and in-unit washer & dryer. Located on second floor away from Orange Grove with double pane windows and beautiful tree-top views! Unit comes with two side by side parking spaces in the underground secure garage. Beautiful South Orange Grove location among million dollar properties and close proximity to Old Town Pasadena, South Pasadena Mission District and easy freeway access to 110, 210 and 134 freeways!