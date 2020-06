Amenities

Newly remodelled 2-story townhouse conveniently located a mile from California Institute of Technology, Pasadena City College, Old Town Pasadena, The Huntington Library, Urth Cafe, etc. The unit features central HVAC system, brand new appliances, new hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, new paint, new quartz countertops, new vanity sinks and bathtub. PLEASE TEXT ONLY to schedule a tour. Owner pays for water and trash.