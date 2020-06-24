Remodeled 3bed/1.5bath front apt in Pasadena with 1-car garage. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven and granite countertops. Home also comes with plenty of built-in shelves. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. New laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Extremely close to Pasadena City College (PCC) and California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech) as well as the shops and restaurants on Colorado Blvd. Very convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have any available units?
80 N Meridith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 N Meridith Avenue have?
Some of 80 N Meridith Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 N Meridith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 N Meridith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.