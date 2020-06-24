80 N Meridith Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3bed/1.5bath front apt in Pasadena with 1-car garage. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven and granite countertops. Home also comes with plenty of built-in shelves. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. New laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Extremely close to Pasadena City College (PCC) and California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech) as well as the shops and restaurants on Colorado Blvd. Very convenient location!