All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 80 N Meridith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
80 N Meridith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

80 N Meridith Avenue

80 N Meridith Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

80 N Meridith Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3bed/1.5bath front apt in Pasadena with 1-car garage. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven and granite countertops. Home also comes with plenty of built-in shelves. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. New laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Extremely close to Pasadena City College (PCC) and California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech) as well as the shops and restaurants on Colorado Blvd. Very convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have any available units?
80 N Meridith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 N Meridith Avenue have?
Some of 80 N Meridith Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 N Meridith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 N Meridith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 N Meridith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 N Meridith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 N Meridith Avenue offers parking.
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 N Meridith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 N Meridith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 N Meridith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 N Meridith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 N Meridith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton