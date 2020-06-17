All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

785 S Marengo Avenue

785 Marengo Avenue · (424) 202-5004
Location

785 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful town home in Madison Heights! Close to the Goldline, Old Town, Lake Avenue and more! This newer construction home has a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen and private back patio. There are two bedroom suites upstairs, both spacious and with lots of natural light. There is a walk in closet in the master and plenty of storage throughout the home. Your own private two car garage completes the home giving you privacy as well as security and the home is in a quiet location away from the street. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!amy@amyengler.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
785 S Marengo Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 785 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
785 S Marengo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 785 S Marengo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
