785 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Wonderful town home in Madison Heights! Close to the Goldline, Old Town, Lake Avenue and more! This newer construction home has a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen and private back patio. There are two bedroom suites upstairs, both spacious and with lots of natural light. There is a walk in closet in the master and plenty of storage throughout the home. Your own private two car garage completes the home giving you privacy as well as security and the home is in a quiet location away from the street. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!amy@amyengler.com