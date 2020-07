Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 unit apartment building Beautiful Craftsman architecture offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath on first floor, Kitchen and breakfast room with plenty of cabinets and newer appliance, formal dining with built-in seat-hutch and ceiling fan, living room with enclosed porch, hardwood floors, bookshelves and plenty of storage, common laundry room, one car garage, nice backyard, within walking distance to Old Town pasadena and Lake Avenue shopping, no pets