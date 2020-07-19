All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
755 E Orange Grove Boulevard
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

755 E Orange Grove Boulevard

755 East Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

755 East Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Olive Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Pasadena location. Super clean. Duplex unit in a nice area with two bedrooms and one remodeled bathroom. New paint and waterproof flooring throughout. The kitchen has new stone counter tops and back splash. Wall A/C units in the living room and master bedroom. Garage for storage, 3 parking spaces, washer/dryer hook ups and stove (not pictured) provided. The property is minutes to the 210 and the 110 freeways, close to Old Town and walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery Stores,and other local amenities. Rent include water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
755 E Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
755 E Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton