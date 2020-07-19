755 E Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Pasadena location. Super clean. Duplex unit in a nice area with two bedrooms and one remodeled bathroom. New paint and waterproof flooring throughout. The kitchen has new stone counter tops and back splash. Wall A/C units in the living room and master bedroom. Garage for storage, 3 parking spaces, washer/dryer hook ups and stove (not pictured) provided. The property is minutes to the 210 and the 110 freeways, close to Old Town and walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery Stores,and other local amenities. Rent include water and trash.