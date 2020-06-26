730 Marengo Avenue S

Amenities

Welcome to Hampton Court unit #7, living room (9 ft height), 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 attached car garage with direct access to unit. Beautiful custom glass iron entry. Bright and open floor plan with recessed lighting, window blinds and high ceilings. The upper levels consist of a master suite, 2nd bedroom and an 3rd bedroom. Kitchen come full with custom soft-closing cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas ranges, dishwasher and refrigerator. Oak wide plank hardwood floors throughout main levels with plush carpet upstairs. Laundry hookups with bonus areas (not included in sq.ft.) in the subterranean level with direct access to two car garage. Amenities include gated entry, a beautiful private courtyard with fountain, sitting area, fire pit, space to socialize and relax in the ambient environment, plus elevator access to garages. Hampton Court is conveniently located near Old Town Pasadena’s shops, restaurants, night life and only minutes to Arroyo Parkway where you can find your day to day favorites like Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and many more! Just blocks from Fillmore Gold Line station.