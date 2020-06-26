All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

730 Marengo Avenue S

730 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

730 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome to Hampton Court unit #7, living room (9 ft height), 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 attached car garage with direct access to unit. Beautiful custom glass iron entry. Bright and open floor plan with recessed lighting, window blinds and high ceilings. The upper levels consist of a master suite, 2nd bedroom and an 3rd bedroom. Kitchen come full with custom soft-closing cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas ranges, dishwasher and refrigerator. Oak wide plank hardwood floors throughout main levels with plush carpet upstairs. Laundry hookups with bonus areas (not included in sq.ft.) in the subterranean level with direct access to two car garage. Amenities include gated entry, a beautiful private courtyard with fountain, sitting area, fire pit, space to socialize and relax in the ambient environment, plus elevator access to garages. Hampton Court is conveniently located near Old Town Pasadena’s shops, restaurants, night life and only minutes to Arroyo Parkway where you can find your day to day favorites like Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and many more! Just blocks from Fillmore Gold Line station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Marengo Avenue S have any available units?
730 Marengo Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Marengo Avenue S have?
Some of 730 Marengo Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Marengo Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
730 Marengo Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Marengo Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 730 Marengo Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 730 Marengo Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 730 Marengo Avenue S offers parking.
Does 730 Marengo Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Marengo Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Marengo Avenue S have a pool?
No, 730 Marengo Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 730 Marengo Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 730 Marengo Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Marengo Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Marengo Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
