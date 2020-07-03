All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 12 2020

721 Cordova St 10

721 Cordova St · No Longer Available
Location

721 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 Bedroom in Old Pasadena! - Property Id: 258154

Come quick and see this bright spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a "house" feel and an xtra large patio in the heart of beautiful Old Pasadena. Walk to Colorado Blvd., the Pasadena Play house and all the best shopping and dining that Old Pasadena has to offer! With an impressive 94 Walk Score, you will hardly ever have to use your car! Unit also comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, AC and assigned parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258154
Property Id 258154

(RLNE5691403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Cordova St 10 have any available units?
721 Cordova St 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Cordova St 10 have?
Some of 721 Cordova St 10's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Cordova St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
721 Cordova St 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Cordova St 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Cordova St 10 is pet friendly.
Does 721 Cordova St 10 offer parking?
Yes, 721 Cordova St 10 offers parking.
Does 721 Cordova St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Cordova St 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Cordova St 10 have a pool?
No, 721 Cordova St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 721 Cordova St 10 have accessible units?
No, 721 Cordova St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Cordova St 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Cordova St 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

