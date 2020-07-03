721 Cordova St 10

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 2 Bedroom in Old Pasadena! - Property Id: 258154



Come quick and see this bright spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a "house" feel and an xtra large patio in the heart of beautiful Old Pasadena. Walk to Colorado Blvd., the Pasadena Play house and all the best shopping and dining that Old Pasadena has to offer! With an impressive 94 Walk Score, you will hardly ever have to use your car! Unit also comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, AC and assigned parking space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258154

Property Id 258154



(RLNE5691403)