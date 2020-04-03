66 N Allen Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.Complete with 3 bedrooms, each with high densityfiber carpeting as well as 2 full baths withtravertine tile, & a powder room for guests. Enjoy aglass of wine or the cool California breeze from theprivacy of your balcony. Addt'l features include:alaundry area w/double-paned windows, fireplace, &a gated 2-car garage w/direct access. Momentsfrom Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, NortonSimon Museum, the Rose Bowl, Huntington Library,the Metro (Allen Station - Gold) & the 210/110 FWYS.Live, work, & play near a variety of shopping, dining,& theatre spots!