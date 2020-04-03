All apartments in Pasadena
66 N Allen Avenue

66 Allen Avenue · (626) 755-7527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Lamanda Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.Complete with 3 bedrooms, each with high densityfiber carpeting as well as 2 full baths withtravertine tile, & a powder room for guests. Enjoy aglass of wine or the cool California breeze from theprivacy of your balcony. Addt'l features include:alaundry area w/double-paned windows, fireplace, &a gated 2-car garage w/direct access. Momentsfrom Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, NortonSimon Museum, the Rose Bowl, Huntington Library,the Metro (Allen Station - Gold) & the 210/110 FWYS.Live, work, & play near a variety of shopping, dining,& theatre spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 N Allen Avenue have any available units?
66 N Allen Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 N Allen Avenue have?
Some of 66 N Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 N Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 N Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 N Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 66 N Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 66 N Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 66 N Allen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 66 N Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 N Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 N Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 N Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 N Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 N Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 N Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 N Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
