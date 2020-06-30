615 Brightside Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Breathtaking Home. - A one-story traditional home located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just west of Chapman Woods. Bright and spacious public rooms provide the perfect floor plan for entertainment. Living room and family room both feature fireplaces and recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with hardwood floors, French doors, granite counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Two remodeled baths with custom tile work and three bedrooms with plenty of wardrobe space. French doors lead out to the spacious patio, featuring an outdoor fireplace and pool. Attached two-car garage and a gated stone driveway. Mature fruit trees and landscaped front and back yard.



*SMALL PETS ONLY $500 DEPOSIT*

*Rent includes: Gardening and Pool Maintenance*



Application is online. $40 non refundable fee covers credit check, employment verification, and residential verification.



Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing"

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (link above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5427441)