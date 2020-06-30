All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

615 Brightside Ln

615 Brightside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

615 Brightside Lane, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Breathtaking Home. - A one-story traditional home located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just west of Chapman Woods. Bright and spacious public rooms provide the perfect floor plan for entertainment. Living room and family room both feature fireplaces and recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with hardwood floors, French doors, granite counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Two remodeled baths with custom tile work and three bedrooms with plenty of wardrobe space. French doors lead out to the spacious patio, featuring an outdoor fireplace and pool. Attached two-car garage and a gated stone driveway. Mature fruit trees and landscaped front and back yard.

*SMALL PETS ONLY $500 DEPOSIT*
*Rent includes: Gardening and Pool Maintenance*

Application is online. $40 non refundable fee covers credit check, employment verification, and residential verification.

Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing"
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (link above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5427441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Brightside Ln have any available units?
615 Brightside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Brightside Ln have?
Some of 615 Brightside Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Brightside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
615 Brightside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Brightside Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Brightside Ln is pet friendly.
Does 615 Brightside Ln offer parking?
Yes, 615 Brightside Ln offers parking.
Does 615 Brightside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Brightside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Brightside Ln have a pool?
Yes, 615 Brightside Ln has a pool.
Does 615 Brightside Ln have accessible units?
No, 615 Brightside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Brightside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Brightside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

