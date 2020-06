Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Located on a tree lined street, this wonderfully redone home is ready to go. The kitchen and baths were just remodeled, the flooring is new, paint is new inside and out, new appliances including a full sized washer and dryer, dishwasher and a gas range. Other features include ceiling fans in each of the bedrooms, a really large room off the garage that would be great for an office, or possible a workshop.



(RLNE5454168)