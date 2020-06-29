600 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Located in one of Pasadena's most beautiful and coveted neighborhoods, this townhome has all the charming architectural details of a colonial home including hardwood floor, fireplace, formal dining room with wainscot details, french doors and a large fenced patio. the kitchen includes a gas range, and refrigerator. Upstairs there are two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with separate tub and shower. The Master Bedroom has an enormous closet. There is a guest powder room downstairs adjacent to living room. While it looks like one large home from it's street frontage, it is just one of three units in a triplex. There is a carport in back providing one covered, and one uncovered tandem assigned spaces, a private storage locker, and shared use of a washer and dryer. The ideal location near the gold line, Old Pasadena, Playhouse District and