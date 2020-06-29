All apartments in Pasadena
600 Magnolia Avenue

Location

600 Magnolia Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located in one of Pasadena's most beautiful and coveted neighborhoods, this townhome has all the charming architectural details of a colonial home including hardwood floor, fireplace, formal dining room with wainscot details, french doors and a large fenced patio. the kitchen includes a gas range, and refrigerator. Upstairs there are two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with separate tub and shower. The Master Bedroom has an enormous closet. There is a guest powder room downstairs adjacent to living room. While it looks like one large home from it's street frontage, it is just one of three units in a triplex. There is a carport in back providing one covered, and one uncovered tandem assigned spaces, a private storage locker, and shared use of a washer and dryer. The ideal location near the gold line, Old Pasadena, Playhouse District and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
600 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 600 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 600 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
