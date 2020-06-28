573 N Raymond Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This Unfurnished, two-bedroom home is located in the Villa Parke neighborhood in Pasadena. Its a mere 14-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Memorial Park Station stop. With walk and bike scores rated 84 and 94, respectively; daily errands can be easily achieved. Enjoy outdoor picnics and recreational activities in the spacious front lawn surrounded by lush green plants. Inside, the floors are layered with smooth yet durable hardwood. Thanks to tall windows, natural light fills each room during the day, and carefully-placed lighting fixtures keep the place well-lit at night. The living room is spacious and features a fireplace to cozy up to when it gets chilly. The second bedroom already has two single beds provided, while the master bedroom has one double-sized bed with carpeted floors for added comfort. The kitchen features floor tiles, rustic wooden cupboards for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances.



Walk score: 84

Bike score: 94



Nearby parks:

Villa Park, Pasadena Memorial Park and Brenner Park



Nearby Schools:

Madison Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 3/10

Roosevelt Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 2/10

St. Andrew Elementary School - 0.38 miles, unrated

Chandler School - 0.83 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

260 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

267/264 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles

177 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles



