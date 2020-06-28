All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

573 N Raymond Ave

573 North Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

573 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This Unfurnished, two-bedroom home is located in the Villa Parke neighborhood in Pasadena. Its a mere 14-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Memorial Park Station stop. With walk and bike scores rated 84 and 94, respectively; daily errands can be easily achieved. Enjoy outdoor picnics and recreational activities in the spacious front lawn surrounded by lush green plants. Inside, the floors are layered with smooth yet durable hardwood. Thanks to tall windows, natural light fills each room during the day, and carefully-placed lighting fixtures keep the place well-lit at night. The living room is spacious and features a fireplace to cozy up to when it gets chilly. The second bedroom already has two single beds provided, while the master bedroom has one double-sized bed with carpeted floors for added comfort. The kitchen features floor tiles, rustic wooden cupboards for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances.

Walk score: 84
Bike score: 94

Nearby parks:
Villa Park, Pasadena Memorial Park and Brenner Park

Nearby Schools:
Madison Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 3/10
Roosevelt Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 2/10
St. Andrew Elementary School - 0.38 miles, unrated
Chandler School - 0.83 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
260 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
267/264 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles
177 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

(RLNE5118660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 N Raymond Ave have any available units?
573 N Raymond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 573 N Raymond Ave have?
Some of 573 N Raymond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 N Raymond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
573 N Raymond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 N Raymond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 N Raymond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 573 N Raymond Ave offer parking?
No, 573 N Raymond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 573 N Raymond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 N Raymond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 N Raymond Ave have a pool?
No, 573 N Raymond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 573 N Raymond Ave have accessible units?
No, 573 N Raymond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 573 N Raymond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 N Raymond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
