500 N Rosemead Boulevard

Craftsman style design townhouse in Hastings Ranch Terrace complex is for lease. It features 2 bedroom suites, a powder room, 1527 SF of living area, built in 2000 and back unit (no street noise). Elegant step-down living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with recessed lighting and under-cabinet lighting. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and retreat with fireplace. Guest upstairs bedroom (2nd bedroom) with own full bathroom. Laundry closet upstairs, 2 patios, 2-car attached garage (direct access), large storage area (carpeted) by the garage, association pool and convenient location close to markets (Ralphs, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and more), restaurants, fitness centers and The Gold line.