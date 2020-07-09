All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

500 N Rosemead Boulevard

500 Rosemead Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

500 Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Craftsman style design townhouse in Hastings Ranch Terrace complex is for lease. It features 2 bedroom suites, a powder room, 1527 SF of living area, built in 2000 and back unit (no street noise). Elegant step-down living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with recessed lighting and under-cabinet lighting. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and retreat with fireplace. Guest upstairs bedroom (2nd bedroom) with own full bathroom. Laundry closet upstairs, 2 patios, 2-car attached garage (direct access), large storage area (carpeted) by the garage, association pool and convenient location close to markets (Ralphs, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and more), restaurants, fitness centers and The Gold line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have any available units?
500 N Rosemead Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have?
Some of 500 N Rosemead Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Rosemead Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Rosemead Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Rosemead Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard offers parking.
Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard has a pool.
Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Rosemead Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N Rosemead Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

