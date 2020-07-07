All apartments in Pasadena
484 E California, Unit 22
484 E California, Unit 22

484 E California Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

484 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Del Mar and Los Robles, Central Air, Parking - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, first floor, single level. Located on the corner of Los Robles Avenue and California Boulevard. Set in a 46 unit Condo Association with community swimming pool and jacuzzi. Comes with 2 parking spaces in the gated garage. This condo has central air and heat, hardwood floors, large windows for good lighting. It comes with washer and dryer.

To view this home, please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc., at 626-577-3060.

This is for a one year lease, and....
PLEASE NOTE: NO PETS ALLOWED. THANK YOU.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 E California, Unit 22 have any available units?
484 E California, Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 E California, Unit 22 have?
Some of 484 E California, Unit 22's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 E California, Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
484 E California, Unit 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 E California, Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 484 E California, Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 484 E California, Unit 22 offer parking?
Yes, 484 E California, Unit 22 offers parking.
Does 484 E California, Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 E California, Unit 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 E California, Unit 22 have a pool?
Yes, 484 E California, Unit 22 has a pool.
Does 484 E California, Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 484 E California, Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 484 E California, Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 E California, Unit 22 does not have units with dishwashers.

