484 E California, Unit 22

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Del Mar and Los Robles, Central Air, Parking - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, first floor, single level. Located on the corner of Los Robles Avenue and California Boulevard. Set in a 46 unit Condo Association with community swimming pool and jacuzzi. Comes with 2 parking spaces in the gated garage. This condo has central air and heat, hardwood floors, large windows for good lighting. It comes with washer and dryer.



To view this home, please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc., at 626-577-3060.



This is for a one year lease, and....

PLEASE NOTE: NO PETS ALLOWED. THANK YOU.



